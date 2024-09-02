Ciudad Juarez.- The recent rains have caused significant damage to the Central Park, mainly to the electrical system, the fall of dead trees and damage to the shade nets, reported David Rocha, the park’s administrator.

The state official said the park’s baseball field is flooded due to the rains.

The situation is expected to improve with evaporation during the week, and the area is being monitored to ensure it is in optimal condition again.

As for the fast soccer field, the rubber around the field must dry before proceeding with the necessary irrigation to improve the conditions of use.

Rocha also stressed that, despite the damage, the rains have brought benefits to the park.

“The water has allowed the park to be fully irrigated, which contributes to the preparation of the land and the loosening of the soil,” he said.

He also said that these works ensure that water flows properly and prevents accumulations.

“The park’s lake has received a significant refreshment thanks to the rain. The clearing of fallen branches and leaves has reduced dust, thus increasing the vegetation’s ability to absorb CO2 and release oxygen,” said the administrator.

“The maintenance staff, consisting of seven people, worked intensively to repair the damage and restore the park to its normal state,” said the state official.

Some areas, such as the baseball fields and soccer field, will remain closed during repairs to ensure the safety of visitors.

“Work is underway to reinstall the damaged shade nets and weld the tubes that support these structures,” he added.

Dead trees that could pose a risk to the public are also being assessed, with plans to remove those as necessary.

Rocha also reported that some electrical equipment affected by the rains, including blades and other damaged components, has been repaired or replaced.

The maintenance team has been working since the rain stopped to ensure that the park can resume normal operations as soon as possible.

“While the rains have caused significant damage to Central Park, they have also provided valuable benefits,” Rocha said.

The park management is focused on making the necessary repairs and improving the conditions of the area for the enjoyment of visitors.

“The combination of maintenance efforts and the positive effects of the rain is intended to restore the park to its full functionality in the shortest possible time,” he concluded.

