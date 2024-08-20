DDeportivo Cali, still in the relegation zone, will host Independiente Santa Fe on Tuesday at the Palmaseca stadium, in the continuation of the sixth date of the 2024-II League.

The team managed by Hernán Torres is coming off a 1-0 loss against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja, a result that continues to compromise them in the relegation table. However, this weekend several of their direct rivals, Envigado, Jaguares and Chicó itself, were unable to win, so they will try to take advantage.

Santa Fe, meanwhile, is back in action after 14 days. Its last game was a 0-1 away win against Bucaramanga on August 7. Uruguayan Agustín Rodríguez is out due to a broken collarbone.

Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe lineups