During Xbox Developer_Direct aired last night, SQUARE ENIX showed a new trailer commented by the developers of VISIONS of MANAa new chapter in the series Seiken Densetsu already announced last December. This is the first unreleased iteration of the series after fifteen years, as narrated by the producer Masaru Oyamada and by the creator of the series Koichi Ishii in the video.

In this behind-the-scenes video, new details on the combat system are introduced, such as the addition of aerial combat, but also the return of Elementals, which will help players by taking the form of special items and changing their approach to combat. Also introduced is “pikuls”, an adventure companion who will help players during exploration. Furthermore, the soundtrack of the game will boast the collaboration of over one hundred songs created by authors who have already worked on the series, such as Tsuyoshi Sekito And Ryo Yamazaki. Within the game we will have a fluid transition between music when switching between exploration and combat.

Before leaving you with the trailer we can announce that VISIONS of MANA will be available during this summer on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

VISIONS of MANA – Gameplay Reveal trailer

Threads: Threads.net/@ManaGame #VisionsOfMana About the Mana series Released in 1993 as a spin-off of the FINAL FANTASY™ series under the title “MYSTIC QUEST™”, the game was well received and spawned an action RPG series in its own right. The unique elements that make up a true Mana series game include: an emotional story about the power of mana, the legendary Mana Sword, a cast of unique characters, memorable music and a weapons combat system. Of the 17 titles in the Mana series, released over more than 30 years, over 9 million copies have been sold/downloaded worldwide. Following fan requests, several Mana series titles have been remastered and re-released in the West on the latest generation of consoles.

