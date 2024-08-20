Last weekend the 2024 edition of the Pokémon World Championships in Hawaii, with intense competition that kept fans on the edge of their seats, and in the trading card division a promising young player Chili He took the championship home and also his country. With this in mind, his compatriots are demanding that he be given the recognition he deserves beyond the trophy. Pikachu and the $50,000 USD in cash, something that is related to the leader of the nation.

That’s right, on social media fans of Pokémon and nationality Chilean They ask the president Gabriel Boricthat at least invites to eat Fernando Cifuentes in The Coinand for those who do not have it in mind, this site is an equivalent to La Washington White HouseAnd as we mentioned, fans are demanding this recognition and that they can even interview him on this site to broadcast it on the region’s television networks.

Here are some comments on social media:

my president @GabrielBoric Please invite Fernando Cifuentes to have breakfast at La Moneda #PokemonWorlds2024 — Lalamichi🌱 (@lalamichiu) August 19, 2024

CAMPAIGN FOR THAT @GabrielBoric WELCOME FERNANDO CIFUENTES IN LA MONEDA pic.twitter.com/4m9TCyi0Ik — Elon Dertaker (@murd0co) August 19, 2024

🏛️ The president is expected @GabrielBoric invite the world champion of Pokémon to La Moneda #PokemonWorlds2024 pic.twitter.com/VLToNamfMQ — Francisco Bravo Atias (@Pancho_ancho) August 19, 2024

President @GabrielBoric: As a well-known Squirtle main in Pokemon Yellow, you should welcome Fernando Cifuentes to La Moneda. Another honor for the Chileans. https://t.co/YgLkUgz6l0 pic.twitter.com/nYREnxn9cp — Another Camilo (@AnotherCamilo) August 19, 2024

How I hope Fernando Cifuentes is received upon his return to Chile: pic.twitter.com/3ryeQdgkA3 — Manu Cat’s Paw (@Manu_io) August 19, 2024

It is worth mentioning that on more than one occasion the president Chili has revealed the fanaticism he has for the franchise Pokémonspeaking at the time about how interesting he found the GO application, as well as naming his favorite creature, which is Squirtle. Likewise, when he received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, he was pleased to see a stuffed animal of the first generation of the 150 water-type turtles that were given to him.

In the end, everything could make sense if the ruler is a follower of this franchise. In addition, reaching the Pokémon World Championships It is not easy, since you first have to go through many filters to be invited to the venue that will be held that year.

Via: Twitter