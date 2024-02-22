The wait for the premiere of 'Ballerina' is lengthening even longer. The spin-off of 'John Wick'which will feature the Cuban Ana de Armas in the leading role, delayed its release date, according to various American media reports, which caused great disappointment among the audience. This delay would be due to a commitment on the part of the creators to deliver a product of the highest quality and that resembles what was shown in the four films of the franchise, starring Keanu Reeves.

Instead, Lionsgateproduction house 'Ballerina'will release 'The Crow', a film starring Bill Skarsgård and which will be like the beginning of the saga created in 1994. In the following note we will tell you everything that is known about the reasons for the delay, as well as the new release date. premiere of the film.

When does 'Ballerina', the 'John Wick' spin-off, come out?

The premiere of 'Ballerina'whose initial date was June 7, 2024, It was postponed to Friday, June 6, 2025, that is, almost a year later. This film will be under the direction of Len Wiseman, who was in charge of projects such as the 'Underworld' saga, 'Die Hard 4.0' (2007), among others. In addition, Chad Stahelskidirector of the 'John Wick' franchise, is in charge of supervising the footage.

For this film there will be Ana de Armas in the lead role, who will play Rooneya killer dancer, who previously appeared in 'John Wick 3: Parabellum', although at the time the character was played by dancer Unity Phelan.

Why will the premiere of 'Ballerina' be delayed?

The delay of the premiere of 'Ballerina' It is mainly attributed to the decision to integrate more elaborate action sequences and advanced special effects. Chad Stahelskialong with the production team, chose to take additional time to perfect these elements, ensuring that 'Ballerina' maintains the high standard of quality and dynamism characteristic of 'John Wick'.

It should be noted that the film will take place between the events shown in 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' and 'John Wick 4'. On the other hand, in 2023, producer Erica Lee stated that the studio has plans to develop a sequel, also with Ana de Armas, but that it still does not have a clear release date.

What is 'Ballerina' about?

While there is no official synopsis yet, it is known that 'Ballerina' will focus on the story of Rooney, a young murderer, played by Ana de Armas, who will seek revenge for the murder of her family.

Unity Phelan, an American ballet dancer, played Rooney in 'John Wick 3: Parabellum'. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Unity Phelan/Lionsgate

Despite the existence of several rumors, it is unknown if Keanu Reeves He will make an appearance in the film, the same case as other important characters in the 'John Wick' saga.

What is the cast of 'Ballerina'?