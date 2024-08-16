As expected, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Joker in box officebecoming the most successful R-rated film ever at the cinema: a truly important milestone, which Marvel has decided to celebrate.

How? With a new trailerof course, and this time pushing the accelerator without worrying about spoilers: a strategy that for this film in particular seems to have worked very well.

As anyone who follows Ryan Reynolds on social media knows, in fact, about a week after the film’s debut, the actor started to reveal cameos which constitute the most relevant part of the story, after having kept them secret until the last moment.

Include everyone in the trailers, absolutely everyone all characters in Deadpool & Wolverine (as well as some particularly important scenes) aroused the interest of those who had not yet been to the cinema, contributing to a further increase in box office takings.