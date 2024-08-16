As expected, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Joker in box officebecoming the most successful R-rated film ever at the cinema: a truly important milestone, which Marvel has decided to celebrate.
How? With a new trailerof course, and this time pushing the accelerator without worrying about spoilers: a strategy that for this film in particular seems to have worked very well.
As anyone who follows Ryan Reynolds on social media knows, in fact, about a week after the film’s debut, the actor started to reveal cameos which constitute the most relevant part of the story, after having kept them secret until the last moment.
Include everyone in the trailers, absolutely everyone all characters in Deadpool & Wolverine (as well as some particularly important scenes) aroused the interest of those who had not yet been to the cinema, contributing to a further increase in box office takings.
A question of numbers
As we know, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed the billion dollar mark in box office takings, getting closer to the numbers previously achieved by Joker, which closed its run in theaters with 1.064 billion dollars.
In the space of a few more days, the film directed by Shawn Levy has thus reached 1.085 billion dollars, placing itself first in the R-rated film rankingsahead of Joker and Oppenheimer, third with 976.9 million dollars.
What other productions do we find in this particular list? Deadpool 2 and Deadpoolin fourth and fifth place respectively with 786.3 and 781.9 million dollars, followed by The Matrix Reloaded with 738.5 million dollars.
