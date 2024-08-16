The launch of the MacBook Pro M4 is getting closer and closer, Apple’s new notebook model that will presumably arrive by the end of the year.

The first appearance of the new proprietary M4 chip dates back to May of this year, coinciding with the presentation and subsequent release of the new model of iPad Pro. The new chip guarantees high performance, thanks above all to the implementation of the Neural Enginewhich allows you to perform up to 38,000 operations per second. Over the course of these weeks there have been several rumours regarding the new MacBook Pro M4which based on some recent clues will likely be released by the end of the year: let’s find out all the details together.

MacBook Pro M4: First Panels Start Shipping The Cupertino company has in fact begun the production process of the new MacBook Pro M4 models: according to what was reported on the social network X from the analyst Ross Youngin fact, would recently be First shipments of displays have begun of the new notebook. This news would likely suggest the arrival of the new MacBook Pro M4 by Q4 2024. Apple M4 Chip According to the analyst, display shipments for the 14 and 16 inch diagonal models they would have been scheduled on horseback between the months of July and Augustconfirming its availability on the market by the end of the year.