San Siro, Beppe Sala's plan to save Meazza

The Devil chooses his home for the future. As is known, the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Salawants to convince Inter and Milan not to abandon San Siro and as reported in today's edition of Libero, the restructuring plan would lead to an investment of 300 million euros with the two clubs that could stay at San Siro during the works from a perspective that would minimize inconvenience during matches without losing too many seats and therefore revenues for the clubs. A project that looks at the playing field with the inclusion of “technological elements, which would transform it into a space suitable for hosting both matches and sporting events and concerts. Furthermore, a new coverage infrastructure would be inserted in addition to the existing one, with the aim of containing noise pollution”

And there has been much talk about the inclusion of a 'fourth ring' – between the first and the second – which would be achieved with a glass roof inside which VIP and executive guests would be welcomed. Mayor Beppe Sala spoke of “new elements, I am convinced that the game is still open and that this is a very important step”

“The project outlines a restructuring that is certainly regenerative – according to what Libero reports – but light which would maintain 95% of the existing structures, while only five percent would be completely reconfigured”.

Milan and San Siro renovated? Diavolo looks to the future, stays in San Donato

Can this plan convince Milan to take a step back? Very difficult. The club led by Gerry Cardinale has taken important formal steps in recent days on the path towards the realization of the new stadium in San Donato Milanese: a modern facility (aims to be the most sustainable stadium in Italywith renewable energy generation and water recovery systems), with 70 thousand seatsready to host major football events and showbiz– from the Champions League finals to big concerts. Not only. It is also expected that the Milan museum, the Milan store, the new headquarters of the club and an 'energy center' for sustainable energy production.

In short, according to what was reconstructed by Affari, the club from via Aldo Rossi has an eye towards the future, towards the idea of ​​a stadium 2.0 (dreaming of the inauguration between 2028 and 2029), capable of making the club even more competitive from the economic point of view, and at the moment it is therefore difficult to believe it can remain in a San Siro, even if renovated and with all due respect for its great charm and centuries-old history…