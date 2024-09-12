De Marinis: “An in-depth reflection, made on the second level of training, has allowed us to organize a study plan around the deepening of specialized clinical skills, today more necessary than ever to address the problems of an aging population” these are the words of Maria Grazia De Marinis, president of the Master’s Degree Course in Nursing and Obstetric Sciences of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, during the symposium “Excellence and innovation in nursing education” at the CU.Bo auditorium of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome.