Among the various news that emerged today on The Sims there is also the official confirmation of the existence of the movie dedicated to the series, produced by EA in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production house.
In fact, the rumors that emerged in the past few months, which already seemed quite convincing, have been confirmed: in today’s press release, EA reported that The Sims movie is in the works, although more information will be released only at a later time, as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the series.
“We are really excited to announce that, in collaboration with AmazonMGMStudiosour team is working on a movie based on The Sims,” EA’s announcement reads, “Kate Herron will direct, as well as co-write the script with Briony Redman.”
A film deeply rooted in video games
The producers have also been confirmed, including the studio founded by Margot RobbieLuckyChap, and Vertigo Entertainment, along with The Sims team, with Herron and Redman serving as executive producers.
“It’s still too early to tell you more about the film, but stay tuned for updates as we celebrate our 25th birthday next year.”
For now, from an interview published by Variety we learn that the film will be very “rooted in the universe of The Sims”, able to represent an “authentic experience” linked to the series in question, through a high-profile production, which will however also contain “a lot of lore” taken from the video games.
