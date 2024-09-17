Among the various news that emerged today on The Sims there is also the official confirmation of the existence of the movie dedicated to the series, produced by EA in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production house.

In fact, the rumors that emerged in the past few months, which already seemed quite convincing, have been confirmed: in today’s press release, EA reported that The Sims movie is in the works, although more information will be released only at a later time, as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the series.

“We are really excited to announce that, in collaboration with AmazonMGMStudiosour team is working on a movie based on The Sims,” EA’s announcement reads, “Kate Herron will direct, as well as co-write the script with Briony Redman.”