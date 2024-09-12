Hopes have now ended as regards Joseph Guadagnino. The second missing person from the San Felice a Cancello landslide was found lifeless after several days of searching. The discovery was made by the Fire Department.

Joseph and his mother Agnes

Here are the latest updates.

Giuseppe Guadagnino’s Hopes Are Over: Man’s Body Found

Hopes for finding him alive have officially ended. Joseph Guadagnino. We are referring to the 42-year-old who was found to be the second missing after the tragic landslide that occurred in San Felice a Cancello in the last days of August.

The rescue

Two weeks of non-stop searching led to the most tragic of endings, as the man was found lifeless in the former owner’s pond. Lily Cave. To do this macabre discovery the firefighters and the carabinieri of the area.

A few days ago the first one was found victim of this massacre, the mother of the man, Agnes Milanesea 74-year-old woman. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for her either, as the disaster got the better of her.

The Massacre and the Concern: What Happened?

This terrible accident occurred between August 26 and 27, 2024, when a landslide hit the place where the mother and son were at that moment in Talanico fractionThe reason why the landslide occurred would be linked to the bad weather of the previous days, which would have moved the ground making it unstable and dangerous.

Photo of the discovery

In reality, a third person survived this tragedy, namely Raphael Guadagninobrother and son of the two victims. The man managed to save himself and had thought of running to the village to ask help and thus save his loved ones.

From that moment on, the research which went on for days and days even resorting to life-saving means such as dinghies. Unfortunately the days passed, but the outcome was once again the least desired one ever.