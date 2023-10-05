Injustice will return to haunt Lito’s life in ‘Forgive me’. The new América TV soap opera has passed its first week and is becoming the public’s favorite. In his new episode, Lito will be handcuffed by the Police after meeting his son for being accused of being the culprit of the fire in Don Tito’s warehouse. On the other hand, Lara’s life would collapse after Enzo asked for a divorce from her and she discovered that her father’s life had come to an end.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details that you should know prior to the premiere of the new chapter of ‘Forgive me’so you don’t miss anything from the new production starring Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 7 of ‘Forgive me’

When is chapter 7 of ‘Perdóname’ released?

Chapter 7 of ‘Forgive me’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, October 5, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Lito will be arrested by the Police for being suspected of setting fire to Don Tito’s winery, and Alberto could be murdered due to greed, something that would be discovered by Lara. She could separate from Enzo, who asked for a divorce from her.

What time to see ‘Perdóname’ LIVE?

‘Forgive me’a novel that is under the production of Michelle Alexander, It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9.40 pm through the screens America TV. In case you want to enjoy this new fiction in another country other than Peru, below we leave you the corresponding schedules:

6.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Ecuador

9.40 pm in Colombia

10.40 pm in Venezuela

11.40 pm in Chile

11.40 pm in Argentina

4.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel broadcasts ‘Perdóname’ LIVE?

The first season of ‘Forgive me’ can be seen on the screens America TV, immediately after the program ‘At the bottom there is room’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘Forgive me’ ONLINE for FREE?

If you cannot access its television signal, you will be able to see ‘Forgive me’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE through the website and application America TVGOan online streaming platform where you can find the full episodes of the season.

Lito will have the opportunity to see Joaquín after his release from prison. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is ‘Forgive me’ about?

“‘Perdóname’ tells the story of Lara Ferrada, who finds out through the media that her ex-partner, Lito Costa, will be released after spending many years in prison. This news takes her completely by surprise, and Lara confronts “to a difficult decision: forgive Lito or continue with her life without him. The plot will explore the emotions and challenges surrounding forgiveness, redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this exciting story of second chances?” the official synopsis of the novel.

What is the cast of ‘Forgive me’?