The mayor of Bujaraloz and deputy spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group of the Cortes of Aragon, Darío Villagrasa, has resigned this Thursday, December 26, to his position as Secretary of Organization of the PSOE Aragón to attend a hypothetical organic primary in which he will compete with the spokesperson for the Government of Spain, Pilar Alegríato be elected general secretary of the Aragonese socialists in the 18th Regional Congress, which will take place in March 2025. It was precisely her, Alegría herself, with whom the leadership of the territorial federation will now be disputed, whom he succeeded in 2017 at the head of the Organization Secretariat of the regional party.

Villagrasa has called the media to the doors of the La Aljafería Palace, headquarters of the regional Cortes, to affirm that “it is time to open a new time in this party” and has made it clear that he wants to be the next secretary general of the Regional PSOE and president of the Government of Aragon in 2027. «I want to get away from all organic battles, “I want to unite the party from union and fraternity, from Aragon.” The call to unity is identical to the one made from the municipal pavilion of La Zaida, her hometown, by the Government’s spokesperson minister in her presentation ceremony to attend the regional leadership of the socialists. Darío Villagrasa communicated his decision several weeks ago to the still general secretary, Javier Lambán, and has been critical of Pedro Sánchez’s management on several occasions.

For now, battle of two

The first mayor born in 1992 has highlighted that “hundreds of colleagues” have encouraged him “to take a step forward.” «I believe in a united, fraternal party that combines capabilities and talent. I want to build the alternative to the right hand in hand with militancy. With enthusiasm, conviction and determination,” said Villagrasa.

Also a few days ago it was known that he had resigned from this race to gain the vote of the militancy of the president of the Zaragoza Provincial Council, Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero. The mayor of Tobed, 65, considered that we must make way for “a new generation” to take up the baton after the departure of Javier Lambánpositioning itself in favor of Villagrasa’s candidacy, which has materialized today. Villagrasa is 32 years old and combines experience in the party and local management.









Villagrasa has been a deputy in the Cortes since 2015. He entered as the youngest in the history of the community, at only 22 years old. Now it is already a bastion of the Aragonese PSOE, along with the spokesperson and general secretary in Teruel, Mayte Pérez, former counselor of the Presidency with Lambán.

Working in the organic management of the party, where he succeeded Alegría herself in 2017 as Secretary of Organization, the young mayor of Bujaraloz is 32 years old and could make his candidacy official on Saturday in a public event

Villagrasa will star in a public event in the coming days to present his candidacy. He has been maturing his decision for “quite some time”, as he commented. “What you see is, I am a person who tries to be very hard-working, a conciliatory man, I have been uniting and working for the union of this party for a long time,” he continued, indicating that some things that have occurred in the PSOE “in recent years” he did not like them and understands that they have caused rejection.

“In the left-wing parties we have always focused on that triple denomination since the French Revolution: equality, solidarity and fraternity. Well, I can assure you that I am going to work a lot on the third of the concepts and that I am going to run a very fraternal, very in an Aragonese key and very much in a socialist key”, he advanced.

On the other hand, and according to the Servimedia agency, the ‘Lambanista wing’ supports Villagrasa, who they see “capable of winning”or at least to stand up, to what they consider pointed out by the “Ferraz apparatus.” This sector trusts the regional deputy, who they say “has been brilliant” since last year at the head of the deputy spokesperson.

The period for submitting candidatures will officially open on January 24, while the period for collecting endorsements will be open between January 28 and February 3 and the campaign will run between February 6 and 15. The vote will be on February 16 and a week later there would be a second round if necessary. The internal renewal of the PSOE of Aragon will culminate at the Regional Congress in Zaragoza on March 15 and 16.