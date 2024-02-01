First modification:
The immigration law in France was published in the Official State Gazette, and now many questions arise after its promulgation. Although the Constitutional Council withdrew some of the most controversial measures, some were rejected only for procedural reasons, so it is not clear whether they could be adopted in a future law. Given the uncertainty of the new rule, shelters that have been examples of reception declare that they will continue to provide help to undocumented immigrants.
