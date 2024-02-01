





06:06 A protester holds a sign that reads “against the law, we don't want this society” during a demonstration against the controversial immigration bill. In the Place des Invalides in Paris, on December 19, 2023. © AFP / Dimitar Dilkoff

The immigration law in France was published in the Official State Gazette, and now many questions arise after its promulgation. Although the Constitutional Council withdrew some of the most controversial measures, some were rejected only for procedural reasons, so it is not clear whether they could be adopted in a future law. Given the uncertainty of the new rule, shelters that have been examples of reception declare that they will continue to provide help to undocumented immigrants.