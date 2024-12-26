Dozens killed, including five journalists, in Israel’s night attacks on Gaza

At least twenty people have been killed and thirty wounded in a new wave of Israeli bombings in different parts of the Gaza Strip during the night of Wednesday. According to Palestinian media, five journalists from the Al Quds television channel lost their lives after Israel bombed their broadcast vehicle in front of the Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

With them, there are already 201 journalists who have died in Gaza due to the Israeli offensive according to the count of the Media Office of the Government of the enclave, which includes among its figures the deaths of journalists, but also of influencers and intellectuals.

The deceased were identified as Faisal Abu al Qumsan, Ayman al Jadi, Ibrahim al Sheikh Ali, Muhammad al Ladah and Fadi Hassouni.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), for its part, confirmed that it carried out an attack. His version is that he targeted a vehicle belonging to an Islamic Jihad cell in the Nuseirat area during the night. “The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” the Army said in a statement.

More attacks during the night

According to the Wafa news agency, five people died and twenty others were injured after an airstrike on a home in the Zeitun neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the Sabra neighborhood of the Gazan capital, ten people lost their lives in Israeli attacks. Eight were killed in an airstrike on a home of a family identified as Dahsan. So far, Civil Defense teams have extracted five bodies from the rubble of the house.

Further north, in the town of Jabalia (under Israeli siege since October 6), two other people died in another bombing against a residence.

These bombings are added to those carried out by Israel the day before and which ended the lives of 23 Palestinians, which increased to 45,361 the total number of deaths since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry of the Hamas Government.

The situation in the Strip is catastrophic and thousands of Palestinians face hunger in the besieged north of the enclave, as revealed on Monday by a new report by FEWS NET, a US food crisis monitoring body, which stated that a famine is already occurring. in northern Gaza amid the near-total Israeli food blockade.

Mediators seek Gaza deal before Trump arrives

Increasingly, international organizations and humanitarian groups are calling the continuation of the Israeli war in Gaza genocide. On December 5, Amnesty International concluded, after an investigation, that Israel “has committed and continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.”