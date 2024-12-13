The last event that the UFC holds in 2024 takes place in Tampa (Florida), where despite not being a numbered event they have put good names to close the year, such as Colby Covingtonwhich will be the stellar combat. For the Spanish, attention goes directly to the fight between the Spanish Joel Álvarez and Drakkar Klose. However, on the main card there will be another Spanish speaker who aims high. The Peruvian Daniel Marcos (16-0) you see the faces with Adrian Yañez (17-5)with the goal of being able to enter the top 15 of the bantamweight division.

Soncora (nickname by which Daniel Marcos is known), is coming off a great streak, since in his 17 fights as a professional he has not lost once (he only has one fight without result). This, plus his work philosophy, have given the Peruvian great confidence, and he is already aiming for the highest. «I feel that I was born for this and I know that I will be the next UFC champion», he says with confidence. Without a doubt, this clear way of thinking and seeing things is reminiscent of Ilia Topuria’s style. It is not the only simile between the two, since Marcos assures that he is going to be “the man who bring the UFC to Peru», so he needs to be a champion.

His next opponent is a tough opponent. The American has very good boxing, something that Marcos confirms, but that does not worry him, since he is clear about how the fight is going to develop, saying that “there will be sparks.” Furthermore, he has no doubts about the result: «We know what it brings but I am totally sure that I will come out with the victory in the second round, we have planned it and it’s going to be a knockout».

Although he sees his future clearly, the Peruvian is not rushing, and wants to go step by step but without pause. "We are looking to ascend in a progressive and intelligent way towards the belt," he reveals. To do this, it is clear that the next one to face must be a top 15, and Daniel Marcos already has a name in mind. Neither more nor less than Jose Aldo, the featherweight legend. Although he retired, he returned to the UFC and has shown that he is still in good shape.









But the first step is to win his duel at the UFC Tampa against Adrian Yañez, for whom he places total confidence in his state of form “I feel perfect.” Although this does not mean he discredits his rival: “We know that he has been in the top 15 of the division“, which is a tough rival but we are here, in the strongest weight in the world, the bantamweight,” says the Peruvian.