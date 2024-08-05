Many immediately took advantage of this to start a console war, as if Xbox had been despised as such, so much so as to have forced the publication of an official apology by S-GAME, who did not deny the interview from which the phrase was extracted, but they tried to control the damage : “Recently, some outlets reported interviewing an anonymous S-GAME developer during Chinajoy, who appeared to make some statements about the release platforms and strategy for Phantom Blade Zero. We want to clarify that these statements do not represent the values ​​and culture of S-GAME, as we believe in making gaming accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms for Phantom Blade Zero.”

Many were surprised by the possibility that a development studio like S-GAME could come up with denigrating statements towards Xbox . We are talking about the authors of the upcoming Phantom Blade Zero who would have said something like: “nobody needs this platform”, or “nobody wants this console at all”.

If it doesn’t exist, it doesn’t exist

The message continues by referring to Gamescom 2024 for updates on the game. The public relations department has taken action, in short, because It is not smart to offend what is one of the most relevant platforms in the traditional marketat least in the USA, with which there may be agreements or negotiations underway that the individual developers know nothing about.

The problem is that In the East Xbox almost doesn’t exist and from this “absence” certain prejudices arise, which therefore have a concrete basis. Probably for some Eastern developers (S-GAME is a Chinese studio) who have not had much to do with the Western world and who have recently appeared on the global console market, the Xbox brand is something exoticwhich they have no evidence of in their circle. Just look at sales in Japan, where the Xbox Series has almost vanished and games never reach the top 10 of the best-selling, week after week. In China and South Korea the situation seems to be even worse, so why be surprised if a developer from those parts does not consider it a central platform in its economic plan? Sorry to say, but simply It’s up to Microsoft to invest in those parts to secure the interest and support of local studios, that is, to let them know that Xbox exists and that it is profitable to publish on it. In short, the developer’s exit is certainly unfortunate, but it is indicative of the state of the green ecosystem in certain territories. Denying it does not help anyone.