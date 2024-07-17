Mexico City.- Delving into the various topics that gave structure to his music documentary, Traidor, Jay de la Cueva acknowledged that one of the most painful was externalizing how deeply the alcoholism and drug addiction of his father, the musician Javier de la Cueva, has affected him.

“I suffered a lot from my father’s alcoholism, my father’s emotional illness with drugs and alcohol, and talking about it was very uncomfortable,” Jay said about the piece directed by Andy Caballero.

In the video, the former member of Moderatto is sitting on a cube with two broadcast screens, and the first character to appear was the member of the seventies bands, Los Black Jeans and Los Hooligans.

“I sit down and the first thing is my dad and I: ‘What’s this?’. It seemed like an act of psychomagic, and it made me think a lot about something my dad said, if I had to define my name, it would be that I am ‘Jay de la Cueva’s dad’, and everyone was very moved, it was like they thought it was nice, but at the moment I took it the wrong way, at that moment it made me feel really bad, I said: ‘Of course, you keep putting the package on me’,” expressed the interpreter of “Perdóname” and “Tokyo”.

Reluctant to talk about his private life, the former member of Fobia and Titán commented that his father’s illness has made him susceptible to stigmas and temptations.

“I can drink something, but I have many periods when I don’t drink. For me, there was such a strong taboo regarding alcohol and drugs that I said I had to try it and have my experience, so as not to demonize it and see it as repellent.

“It has been difficult for me, I continue to suffer from alcoholism and the addictions of other people, of people I love; they are in rehabilitation, it is something very delicate, it destroys homes, families. I am fortunate that I had to thank alcohol because it shaped me,” said the singer, composer and music producer.

With Jay de la Cueva as his debut album, the multi-instrumentalist experimented with the solo facet, and that is a bit of what he exposes in Traidor, which will have different performances this Friday in Puebla, Mexico City, Monterrey, State of Mexico and Guadalajara.

After filming, editing and post-production of the feature film, Jay said he felt relieved to tell about this difficult episode in his life.

“I believe in learning and contributing, and for me it has to do with this. We all have someone in our family who is an alcoholic or emotionally ill person. I have always been highly criticized and have felt a lot of social pressure to drink, people associate me with partying.

“It happened to me with other bands, traveling to Europe, a fan would come and they already had drugs for me because they knew we couldn’t smuggle drugs (from there to here) and I was the one who gave the drugs to my bandmates,” the musician commented.

Through Traidor, we discover part of Jay’s beginnings in music, up to his current search for artistic expressions, all through visual art and songs.

“It’s very uncomfortable to have someone else tell me something about me, but it’s interesting because it’s someone who gives you a different perspective. It’s the first time I’m nervous because I’ve never had an experience like that before.

“First of all, because he (the director) tells it. I have always kept my private matters to myself and it is all thanks to my team. It has been important to talk about music and not about private matters, which we know there are many people who do, but not me,” stressed the singer-songwriter.