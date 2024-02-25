In 2003, Dani Martín was 26 years old, he led El Canto del Loco and from there he aroused the fanaticism and sexuality (him, and especially his cousin) of a lot of girls who were between 11 and a little over 20 years old at the time. He was a slob from a chalet on the outskirts of Madrid, a flirt with a heart. El Canto del Loco then released the song Joseph's mother. In the video clip, which was played from time to time on Los 40, Dani appeared seduced by an attractive blonde of about 50 who received him at his house in lingerie. I think that her fans, who perceived that lady to be so distant, were disconcerted by her desire for an older woman. We discovered with Dani the term MILF, which, as Henar Álvarez pointed out in About ÉvoleEven now that we are old enough, we have not stopped enough to reflect on how sexist it is.

Many people have remembered Joseph's mother when listening to the song Ester Exposito. Dani took her out on the day she turned 47, the day she was dangerously close to the age that José's mother was at the time. Today José's mother will be over 70 and Dani no longer dedicates songs to her. Today, Dani likes Ester, a very successful actress with millions of followers on Instagram, who is 24. Because Ester and Dani have been together for more or less the same years that Dani was with José's mother, but now Dani prefers to look down. Now, that he is almost 50, Dani wants to fuck José's daughter.

The world has changed as much in these 20 years as Dani's tastes. Now you don't even need to release a video clip to succeed: you just have to be clever enough with the placement of the chorus and have it go viral on TikTok or Instagram. Dani (with Sony) got it this week. She brought up the subject of her only accompanied by a static photo of Ester, in which she can be seen her canonically beautiful face and her mouth wide open. It was the icing on the cake of a strategy that was going to attract attention no matter what, because it is extraordinary that a person, with a first and last name, stars in a topic, the usual thing is that the person in question spends the drink in privacy, that the name stays in code or with at least a more subtle mention that gives rise to speculation. Not even Shakira went so far as to call for her relief Clara Chia.

Ester Exposito It is not a song of love or spite or pain, like many others dedicated by artists to their muses. What it is, or seems, is a self-parody of Madrid residents in a beach bar in Cádiz. Other famous people pass by him: Leiva, Hugo Silva, Aron Piper. She could be titled as any of them, but she is titled only as the only named woman in history. These days, if you put Ester Expósito in Google, Google gives you Dani's song.

With the lyrics he expresses that he is crazy, that A black and white photo, a song in which he claims to be dying of love for a girl even then, was going for her. She immediately clarifies that this point is a joke. That song is from the same album that Joseph's mother that went on sale when Ester was in kindergarten.

I look at her to see if she looks at me and everything happens

The photo plays and he started dancing

Ester Exposito

Why don't you look at me if I wrote it for us?

I already know it's a lie, if you want I'll write you another photo

Aron Piper came in and they gave each other a loving hug.

The first thing many of us said was that all this is shady. There are those who have accused Dani of incelalthough, taking into account the definition of incel (men who have little sex and hate women for it in internet communities) may be more in line with the traditional slimy.

But at least publicly, Ester did not think the same. She celebrated and was grateful to be part of this launch. This point is decisive because it implies consent, surely (in order to use her image) prior agreement. So she agrees, and that is good and relieving, because not all public exhibitions by third parties have always occurred under that premise. Carlotta Cossials did not seem to know anything that C Tangana was going to ask to marry in some bars, not even the journalist Carolina Durante gave permission for a gang to take over her identity. It wasn't the first time for Ester either: He had already happily received a mention from J Balvin in 2020.

So why did it seem shady to us, but not to Esther? Firstly, because Dani has been lucky, perhaps someone else would not be so amused by the proposal, and that reaction would also be very legitimate.

Secondly, because I think that all this has once again disconcerted us, especially those girls to whom Dani unleashed so many passions in the 2000s and who were amazed by Joseph's mother. Those same girls we have been seeing how – she points it out very well cultural analyst Estela Ortiz–While we, or at least a few of us, seek increasingly egalitarian relationships, they, or at least a few of them, continue to feel comfortable in that position that gives you the opportunity to show the world to someone who is about to discover it. This problem comes up every so often, when some study (more or less reliable, but always generating interest) says that the ideal age of the heterosexual sexual partner For the majority of men of any age it is 24 or 25 years old, while the majority of women always prefer them around their age. It would be dangerous to systematically stigmatize all the power differences, such as the one that can mark age, that occur in relationships – in the podcast Cyberlocutorio explored the problematic nature of the phenomenon which leads us to never get together with people from different social classes than us, for example. But we have learned to question patterns, to ask ourselves why there are so many men who are not attracted to women who open a world to them and who beat them, or at least equal them, in experience. Why do those who went to kindergarten when they were already successful adults lose their eyes, what thoughts should we give to that.

It is a path that we have taken, and in parallel Dani Martín was evolving along his. In these two decades, the singer has spoken with great honesty about difficult issues for masculinity such as self-esteem, or about grief. Dani is a good guy and has already gotten rid of the role of a scoundrel. So, at first, it dismays us to see that now that he turns 47, he stops admiring older women and the one he likes is, precisely, a 24-year-old. But there is a dotted line that connects Joseph's Mother and Ester Exposito, and Estela Ortiz also pointed it out: neither of the two songs is actually for José's mother, nor for Ester. The first was directed at José, she ended up rubbing his colleague who had done it with his mother. Ester Exposito, for his part, is really a joke with the boys, he talks to “fucking Lei”, to Aron, to all those from the beach bar. Dani's tastes, chatting with friends, haven't really changed that much in these 20 years either.

Many of us have agreed with Ester Exposito of Joseph's mother but I have also remembered Natalia Verbeke. In 2003, Verbeke was about Dani's age, a little older than Ester is now. She had starred in the smash hit The Other Side of the Bed, was the most beautiful face of Spanish cinema and there were no social networks, but hers would have been a treasure. Verbeke acted that year in a video clip for El Canto del Loco and another group, La Costa Brava, dedicated a song to him with his name. It was a delicate and surreal lyric, as those of that band were characterized. Then time passed, and Verbeke herself has spoken about how the offers disappeared at the same rate as her birthday. There were no more songs either. It will be good news that Ester develops her career in an industry that begins to support women aging, that at 50 and 70 there are those who continue to call her for movies, and dedicate songs. And may she continue to love life with it.