Cycling | The superstar fell bloody – a dramatic turn in the Tour of Spain

Cycling|There was drama in Spain.

Road cycling In the round of Spain at La Vuelta, a sad situation was seen on Tuesday, when the leader of the points race and the hill race Wout van Aert29, injured his leg in a fall. He had to stop the race.

Belgian van Aert crashed on the 16th stage after the rider in front of him Felix Engelhardt lost control of his bike. Engelhardt’s rear wheel went under on the wet asphalt in a tight left-hand corner.

TV footage did not show exactly what happened to Van Aert, but he fell after Engelhardt, as did Isaac del Toro.

Van Aert, representing Team Visma, was able to continue his journey after a spare bike was brought to him, but the going looked slow and painful. After a few hundred meters, the Belgian stopped on the side of the road and limped to sit behind the service car.

Eurosport shared a video of the entire chain of events in the messaging service X. At the end of the video, it can be seen that van Aert’s right knee was covered in blood after the accident.

Van Aert also lamented his fate with frustrated exclamations, which Spain’s Eurosport described in its X update as “screams of agony”.

Engelhardt and del Toro were not injured in the situation as badly as van Aert. They were able to continue the race.

Cyclingnews– website says that van Aert had also crashed at the beginning of the 16th stage. However, the first crash did not cause any significant harm in terms of the competition.

Van Aert has won Olympic silver in Tokyo 2021 and Olympic bronze this year in Paris. In addition, he is a three-time cyclocross world champion.