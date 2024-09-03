Budget | The government gives money for fighter jets and NATO’s presence

Budget|Fighter acquisitions increase spending. Additional funding is provided for the presence of NATO forces and the sub-staff of the ground forces.

Government cuts spending extensively, but it will provide additional funding for defense and security next year.

Defense Administration the appropriations will rise to almost 6.5 billion euros in the 2025 budget proposal, which is 488 million euros more than in the current year’s actual budget, the government said on Tuesday evening.

According to the government, the most significant factor increasing the appropriations is the change in the spending timing of the order authorization related to the acquisition of multirole fighter jets acquired by Finland by 251 million euros. In addition, the allocations will be increased by index and cost level revisions.

Compared to the actual budget for the current year, the operating expenses of the Defense Forces will be increased by 115 million euros, the government said.

The number of personnel of the Defense Forces is estimated to increase by approximately 140 people.

There will be expenses also about Finland’s membership in the military alliance NATO.

The government allocates EUR 67 million in additional funding for NATO’s presence in Finland. These expenses are therefore additional expenses on top of the funds already used for NATO membership.

A NATO Land Forces Lower Staff (MCLCC) is being established in Finland, and more information about it is to be received in the near future.

In addition, the presence of NATO forces in Finland is planned. It is about the so-called forward presence of ground forces (FLF forces). Among other things, infrastructure is being prepared for the troops.

The money will also be allocated to promoting the ability to receive aid from allied countries, the government said.

“This is absolutely necessary,” the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said at the next press conference.

“We need to be able to show our allies that we are committed and we are doing these things.”

According to Orpo, the investments are also necessary to build up Finland’s defense at a fast pace, in order to get what Finland wants out of the union.

Government makes additional investments in safety in general.

It said that it would give the police additional funding of 17.5 million euros in accordance with the framework decision. Resources are to be increased in accordance with the government program so that it enables the number of 8,000 police officers at the end of the election period.

In the framework decision, 2 million euros were set aside for the fight against youth and gang crime, in addition to which, according to the government’s press release, another 5 million euros are now proposed as a supplement.

Due to the increase in the number of prisoners, 6.5 million euros are proposed for the Criminal Sanctions Institute to improve prison security technology, the government said.

Domestic violence 1.9 million euros are proposed for the ban on mediation.

6 million euros are proposed for the Border Guard for necessary material and equipment purchases. According to the government, the resourcing will also strengthen the Border Guard’s preparedness for cyber threats.