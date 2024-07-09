Juarez City.- Adair Humberto AA, 35, was formally charged with drug dealing, in the variant of simple possession, a crime committed to the detriment of public health, according to criminal case 4236/2024.

Meanwhile, a public prosecutor assigned to the Unit for Crimes Against Peace is putting together another investigation file against Adair Humberto for the crime of animal abuse, reported Gabriela Cota Santos, spokesperson for the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

At the initial hearing held on Monday, July 8, a Control Judge ruled that the arrest made by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) and his detention were legal, since he was brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office last Friday.

Subsequently, the social representation formulated charges against him and an order was issued to link Adair Humberto AA to trial for the aforementioned crime. The judge imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention for a period of six months and decreed a term of closure of investigation for three months, reported personnel of the Superior Court of Justice of the State (TSJE).

As reported, Adair Humberto AA was arrested last Friday when officers were intercepted by a citizen at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Desierto Florido Street, in the Parajes de Oriente subdivision.

The complainant reported that a man had beaten a dog that he had tied by the neck with a rope hours earlier, and that was found dead a few meters from the scene.

The officers located the man in question, who was intoxicated in public, so when he was approached and subjected to an inspection, they found a blue plastic wrapper, which contained crystal with a weight of 14.7 grams, for which he was arrested.