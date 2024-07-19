The General Directorate of Social Development of the Municipality assisted the neglected neighborhoods in the southwest of the city with the “Crusade for Water” program, seeking to bring drinking water supplies to the Kilometer 28 and Kilometer 29 neighborhoods.

Hugo Vallejo Quintana, head of the agency, highlighted the importance of supporting border families through this permanent program.

“The Municipal Government prioritizes the well-being of our citizens. Today we are focusing on ensuring access to drinking water for those who live in these neighborhoods,” he said.

During the event, around 150 households benefited, providing them with a vital resource that not only represents significant economic savings, but also improves consumption and hygiene conditions for local families.

Residents expressed their gratitude for the arrival of the supplies, allowing them to carry out daily tasks such as washing clothes, preparing food and maintaining personal and household cleanliness.

Vallejo Quintana said that, in addition to addressing the water shortage, the Social Development team identified other specific needs of residents during the tour of the colonies. “We are gathering information to properly direct those who require additional support to the relevant municipal resources,” he added.

The official reported that the distribution was carried out by 15 tanker trucks, operating from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning until shortly before noon. The employees of the agency accompanied each delivery, ensuring direct contact with the community and attending to other requests that arose during the process.

This initiative reflects the Municipal Government’s commitment to improving the quality of life in vulnerable areas, strengthening social cohesion and ensuring equal access to essential basic services such as drinking water.