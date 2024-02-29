According to what was reported by the Kotaku website, based on unspecified sources close to the matter, it seems that also Gearbox is intended for break away from Embracer Groupwith the Borderlands team who will be sold in the next few days and will therefore become independent.

This would be a situation similar to what has emerged in recent minutes on Saber Interactive, which is also about to separate from Embracer through a sale to a private group of investors, and the same thing could also happen to Gearbox.

Even in this case, it would perhaps be the best solution, as regards the situation of the developers and employees of the company, among those possible within the major restructuring underway within Embracer Group for cut costs of management.