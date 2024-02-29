According to what was reported by the Kotaku website, based on unspecified sources close to the matter, it seems that also Gearbox is intended for break away from Embracer Groupwith the Borderlands team who will be sold in the next few days and will therefore become independent.
This would be a situation similar to what has emerged in recent minutes on Saber Interactive, which is also about to separate from Embracer through a sale to a private group of investors, and the same thing could also happen to Gearbox.
Even in this case, it would perhaps be the best solution, as regards the situation of the developers and employees of the company, among those possible within the major restructuring underway within Embracer Group for cut costs of management.
Does Gearbox also run away from Embracer?
In fact, the Swedish group had made no secret of its desire to sell Gearbox, and the matter would at this point be in the final stages of management, with the sale expected to be finalized during March 2024.
According to the Kotaku report, the CEO Randy Pitchford he would gather various employees for a joint meeting, reporting there that a decision has been made on the future of the team and that further information will arrive next week.
For months, Pitchford has been pointing out that there are three possible paths for the team: staying with Embracer, selling the team to someone else or self-financing the acquisition to become independent again and it seems that one of these last two is the solution undertaken by the team, waiting to better understand what it is.
