Agents from the Gang Assistance Unit (UAP) of the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM) of Chihuahua work with children and adolescents from indigenous settlements in the city, where they give preventive talks, promote sports and carry out other activities that keep them away from addictions and antisocial practices.

According to one of the UAP’s preventive officers, together with other government departments, they work on the management of various sports activities with men, such as soccer games; and with women, the production of handicrafts or crafts.

“We work in settlements when we detect red flags in the community, that is, if we find out that there are clear cases of consumption or abuse of toxic or alcoholic substances, especially among the youngest. Depending on how serious it is and what type of substances they use, it gives us an idea of ​​what talks or referrals we will carry out,” said the police officer.

Members of the UAP work preventively with adolescents who have committed administrative violations and are prone to commit crimes, so they prepare them to carry out concrete actions in favor of the community such as cleaning parks, painting medians and public areas, reforestation of trees, among others; in order to raise awareness about the damage caused to society by a bad action and as a form of occupational therapy.