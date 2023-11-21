The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, will receive this Wednesday the number 2 of Javier Milei’s formula, Victoria Villarruel, for the transition with a view to assuming that position on December 10, according to official sources.

In a message published by the official account of the Senate of the Argentine Nation on the social network Fernández will receive her at the headquarters of the Upper House.

Until the end of Monday, Fernández had planned an official trip to Italy, where he was going to give a talk on democracy at the Federico II University of Naples. but he suspended it after the result of the second round.

The meeting between Fernández and Villarruel will be held one day after the meeting held this Tuesday between the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, and the elected, Javier Milei, at the presidential residence of Quinta de Olivos, north of Buenos Aires.

With these two acts, the presidential transition officially begins in the South American country, plunged into a serious economic crisis and now subject to great political uncertainty.

Villarruel, a 48-year-old lawyer, represents the hardest wing of La Libertad Avanza, the political force led by Milei that won with 55.69% of the votes over the formula of the ruling party Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi, who won the 44.3% of the votes.

The next vice president and president of the Senate, who will also direct the areas of Security and Defense in the Milei Executive, She was one of the most prominent protagonists of the campaign, with numerous statements described as “deniers” of the last Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983) by human rights organizations and by associations of relatives of the victims.

For its part, The future of Cristina Fernández, who continues to dominate part of Peronism, is also unknown.

With several corruption cases pending, Fernández will be without jurisdiction as of December 10 after almost three decades with various public positions.

Putting an end to Kirchnerism – the current of Peronism represented by Fernández and her now deceased husband and predecessor as Argentine president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) – was one of the central speeches of Milei and Villarruel during the campaign.

