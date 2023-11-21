HS in Kuhmo | The eastern border worries the locals: are there ISIS men among the asylum seekers, will they freeze to death at the border

The city of Kuhmo organized a discussion event for the locals about the situation at the Vartius border station. The residents had a variety of thoughts: one was worried about the arrivals freezing to death at the border, another thought about ISIS infiltrating Finland.

Kuhmo

“It [tilanne] does evoke many thoughts, but at least not fear, because fear feeds fear”, said Aila Pulkkinen stoutly while sitting over a cup of coffee on Tuesday evening at Kuhmo town hall.

He had arrived at a discussion event organized by the city of Kuhmo. The topic was the situation at the Vartius border crossing. Russian border authorities have allowed people to cross the border without proper travel documents. People have applied for asylum in Finland.

“We have to go based on realism here. Russia is Russia. But we have to see those people as people,” Pulkkinen says and continues.

“They are young men, but that’s how they left Finland for Canada, America and Sweden back in the day. And the men have gone there first, and then the euks have been fetched, if nothing better has been found on that trip.”

Aila Pulkkinen reminds that young men from Finland have also been the first in history to go out into the world in the hope of a better life.

Moments earlier, the neighboring table discussed the situation of the eastern border from another point of view. Kuhmo people Paavo Pääkkönen and Seppo Huotari drank the coffee offered by the city before the start of the event and thought about, among other things, the following things:

Should all potential asylum seekers be taken from the border to Finland? Where are they going? Are there any ISIS or Wagner men involved?

Other with these kinds of thoughts in mind, a good twenty Kuhmo residents arrived on the spot for a discussion event organized by the city. Four hundred listeners followed the event, which was broadcast over the Internet.

At the event, the mayor and representatives of the Kainuu welfare area and the Finnish Immigration Service spoke.

On Tuesday evening, however, the head of the Vartius border guard station was the most vocal Jouko Kinnunenbecause the people of Kuh had the most questions for him.

They were presented by, among other things Hannu Huotari. He asked, among other things, what all the differences of interpretation are currently in the discussions between the border commissioners of Finland and Russia.

Kinnunen said that there are discussions about, among other things, why Russia, in contrast to previous practice, allows people to cross the border without a Schengen visa and without notifying the Finnish authorities of their results.

“Now they have just pushed them to the border without notice and closed the gates,” Kinnunen said.

According to him, the border commissioners have also discussed crossing the border by bicycle and the temporary barrier structures currently being built by the Finnish authorities at the border.

Huotari also wanted to know how much of the arrivals are “so-called frisky men”. He was also interested in how to find out from people coming to the border the purpose of their arrival and possible asylum search. Huotari was interested in “putting words in the mouth”.

Hannu Huotar had several questions for the chief of the border guard station who was there.

“It’s not asked directly, people have to know how to actively tell it themselves,” Kinnunen answered.

According to him, 70 percent of the visitors have been men. The rest of the crowd consists of a couple of children, a couple of young people and women. Most of the arrivals have been Syrians and Somalis, but also Moroccans, Afghans and Egyptians, among others.

Kinnunen also said that those seeking asylum leave Vartius for the reception centers within the same day. At midnight at the latest, everything has been forwarded.

2nd vice-chairman of the city council Riikka Seppänen (sdp) asked if the people who came to the border had a cold. On Tuesday, it was ten degrees below zero in Kuhmo.

“And is there any danger of anyone being put in danger because of these conditions?” Seppänen asked.

“There is danger and there has been cooling and there has been weak equipment,” Kinnunen answered.

“On Tuesday, two women came in with considerable colds. In summer sneakers, bare ankles. People received warmth and security from us. Not a single one has been left lying there at the border opening by us.”

The occasion after finishing, Riikka Seppänen sat for a while in the cafe of the members of the city board Minna Karjalainen (cook) and Seija Lukkarinen (center) with.

Does the situation worry people in Kuhmo?

Sepponen, who works in the care industry, says that the situation arouses a lot of discussion among the elderly and war veterans.

According to Lukkarinen, who works in the mental health field, some people are very sensitive to fear. It was seen after the war broke out in Ukraine and is perhaps seen now in a strange situation on the eastern border.

“But ordinary people from Kuhmo, whose lives are under control, may not be afraid,” Lukkarinen said.

The female trio stated that the people of Kuhmo have always lived on the eastern border and got used to living in that reality. The connections across the border to Kostamus have been close.

The border authorities have also always been visible in Kuhmo, and their activities are familiar to the residents. It brings people security and a sense of security.

“You actually see border guards more here in town than the police,” Karjalainen points out.

“They are here in many families,” Lukkarinen adds.