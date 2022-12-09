Criminal suspicions | The police released the name and photo of the suspect in the killing of the two women: Asking for observations

The police exceptionally released the picture and name of the suspect because the authorities want to reach other possible victims. The police need the public’s help to investigate suspected crimes.

The two of you the man suspected of the woman’s murder may have more victims, the police informs. According to the police, the 28-year-old who disappeared in August Katja Miinalainen and the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan the suspect of murder is believed to have driven several women around Finland at different times.

“Based on our investigations, the suspect has driven several women around Finland at different times. The police have identified the women who were on Moring’s trip, who have told about the suspect’s violence against them. We believe that there have been more such persons over the years than is known to the police. It is very important to reach out to other possible victims, says the head of the investigation,” inspector Mari Päivärinta In the announcement of the Helsinki police.

Suspect the man is 51 years old Mika Moring. According to the police, he may have used other names. According to the police, publishing the suspect’s name and photo is necessary to solve the crime and reach the victims. The man is currently in custody.

The police published Mika Moring’s picture based on the law on preliminary investigation. The police consider that in the case the criteria are met, according to which the suspect’s name or picture may be made public if it is necessary to solve the crime.

Helsingin Sanomat publishes the suspect’s name in order to reach other possible victims, and because the publication of identifying information can help solve serious crimes.

The publication of the names of the victims is necessary because the police are still investigating their movements as well.

According to the police, the man has abused the women on board during the driving trips, and he may also have sexually assaulted them.

The police are asking anyone who has been with the man to contact them. According to the police, it has been typical of the operating model that the suspect has taken women for a ride and, for example, camped with them. The trips are oriented around Finland.

In addition Helsinki police is asking for eyewitness accounts of the missing Katja Miinalainen. According to the police, he was last seen in Salon Kiikala on August 14, 2022. At that time, the suspect took Miinalainen for a ride. They have driven and camped in Tammela, Central Finland and Lapland. The suspect and the interested party have moved in remote areas.

The police are still asking for information about Katja Miinalainen, who disappeared on August 14.

The man from Miina is 165 centimeters tall and weighs about 50 kilograms. He has long, dark and straight hair and blue eyes. He may be missing a tooth in the upper front or left corner.

The disappearance of Saara Arva is being investigated by the Eastern Finland police.

The police are asking for observations and tips to the address [email protected] or to the number 0295 476 147 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Correction 9.12. 12:16 p.m.: Katja Miinalainen was last seen on August 14, not August 4, as the story said earlier.