The Orange squad will play the most important match since 2014 tonight. Then it was the semi-final of the World Cup against Argentina, now both countries are facing each other in the quarter-finals. Will the Orange of national coach Louis van Gaal now deal with Lionel Messi and co? The kick-off in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar is at 8 p.m. Follow the developments in the run-up and during the squatter via our live blog.

