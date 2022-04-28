Moderna announces that it has submitted in the US a request for authorization for the emergency use (Eua) of the anti-Covid vaccine in children under 6, from 6 months of life up to 5 years of age. The application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was filed today and the company announces that “similar requests are also on the way for international regulatory authorities”. The application for authorization filed in the US concerns a two-dose regimen of the 25 microgram mRna vaccine.