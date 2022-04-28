At Blizzard they have managed to gather a million and a half viewers of the games in the saga.

Players who are fans of Hero Shooters have long awaited news of Overwatch 2, the next installment in the saga of Blizzard which has yet to hit the market at some point. However, we’ve made progress recently thanks to the release of a closed beta on PC that started this week.

This one is turning out to be quite a hit, debuting on day one (Tuesday) on Twitch with 469,000 viewers who came to meet in the different direct of those who broadcast the game. Good reason for this are the drops that there are in certain channels, that is, rewards that are granted to users who are watching the streaming.

Overwatch has registered 1.46 million viewersThis beta has helped the saga to reach a milestone in the Amazon streaming platform in the hours that followed: one and a half million concurrent viewers. Overwatch is thus placed in the top 10 games with the highest peaks on Twitch, smashing the previous record, close to half a million in January 2018.

The second part beta includes access to the 5v5 PVP game mode, the new Push Mode and the Ping System. As for the heroes, the new versions of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion and Sombra are available, in addition to the new character sojourn. Below we leave you the games with the highest peak views on the Amazon platform to put the Overwatch achievement in context.

Highest peaks on Twitch

statistics of Twitch Tracker

League of Legends: 3.08M

Fortnite: 2.28M

Minecraft: 1.93M

Counter-Strike Global Offensive: 1.91M

Valorant: 1.73M

Dota 2: 1.71M

Call of Duty Warzone: 1.61M

Overwatch: 1.46M

Rust: 1.37M

Lost Ark: 1.27M

Cyberpunk 207: 1.14M

GTA V: 1.14M

World of Warcraft: 1.14M

New World: 977k

Roblox: 967k



With this achievement, it looks like Overwatch 2 can reinvigorate a genre that is in the doldrums in recent years. If you want to delve into it, we recommend this special article where we tell you why Hero Shooters were so fashionable and now they have lost that strength they used to have.

More about: Overwatch 2, Blizzard, Overwatch and Twitch.