Leipzig (dpa)

The German Football Association (DFB) has rejected the appeal filed by RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban against a two-match ban, the German Football Association (DFB) announced.

Orban was sent off in his team’s 1-0 win over Bochum on August 24 after a tackle on Myron Boadu to prevent a clear scoring opportunity.

Orban already missed Leipzig’s 3-2 win over defending champions Leverkusen last week and will miss the match against Union Berlin on September 14 after the end of the international break.