Genoa – A European auction. A head to head between two of the strongest clubs economically. Radu Dragusin has become the object of desire for Bayern Munich and Tottenham. The fate of the young Romanian central defender is now divided between Germany and England, between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. In any case, far from Serie A and Genoa who had the intention of not selling anyone in January but who, faced with offers of this caliber, decided to sacrifice one of his two jewels (the other is Folletto Gudmundsson). A rollercoaster day experienced yesterday by CEO Andres Blazquez and sports director Marco Ottolini.

In the morning the offer had arrived, the first formal one, from the London club which has been on Dragusin's trail for some time. The Tottenham has proposed a total figure of 30 million to the rossoblù club euros with a fixed portion of 24 million plus 6 million bonuses. In addition, the Spurs also brought a technical counterpart to the table. Aware that Genoa is looking for a right winger, Tottenham has proposed to the rossoblù club the loan of Djed Spence, born in 2000, until June, who has just returned from his experience, again on loan, at Leeds in the Championship. Dragusin's agents, among other things, had also agreed on the salary and duration of the contract with the English club: 2.5 million euros per season until 2029. «Dragusin deserves all the attention it has at the moment – said Florin Manea , the player's agent – is calm, calm and will make a decision shortly: when offers like this arrive it is difficult for a club not to let a player leave.”

For a good part of the day, the clubs have worked to refine the details of the agreement until the German company returned to the office with arrogance which, at least until that moment, had not yet made formal proposals. And so in the evening Bayern's offer arrived: 28 million euros plus bonuses which would allow the rossoblù club to go beyond 30 million (between 32 and 33). Ever since the negotiations began, Genoa has always made it known that they value the player between 30 and 35 million. The Germans' offer, therefore, is in line with the requests of the rossoblù who will now make the 2001 born Romeo decide which destination to choose. In the past, Dragusin has never hidden his desire to compete with the Premier League, for which Tottenham has always been a welcome destination. The arrival of Bayern Munich, however, has undermined this certainty a bit and therefore, at the moment, the player would be inclined to choose the German club. Also recorded during the day was a new attempt by Napoli who tried to tempt Genoa again with Leo Ostigard (24 years old) and the eternally promising Alessandro Zanoli (23).

Nothing to do, the gap between supply and demand once again appeared unbridgeable compared to foreign proposals. Never like this time, however, the conditional is a must. There are already several overtakings and counter-overtakings that have characterized this negotiation so twists and turns cannot be ruled out. The feeling, however, is that the negotiation has reached its final stage: the choice will be made shortly. The now probable departure of Dragusin cannot leave indifferent the fans divided between those who are convinced that the club is making the right choice and those who, instead, would have waited until the summer. Among these there is also Paolo Zangrillo, minister of public administration and brother of the president of Genoa. «I would keep Dragusin with us – the minister said on Un Giorno da Pecora on Rai Radio1 – I would absolutely keep him until the end of the championship. If it is true that they are offering 30 million for him, they will do the same in the summer too.” In these hours Genoa is also taking action and evaluating whether and how to replace Dragusin.

Excluding the track leading to Leonardo Bonucci (36), who will go to Turkey, the rossoblù club monitors the Swedish central Gustaf Lagerbielke. Born in 2000, 191 centimeters tall, the player is owned by Celtic and in Italy he also ended up in the sights of Lecce. As for the attack, Genoa is on the trail of another Verona player: Milan Djuric (33). The Bosnian ram had already been close to the rossoblù in the summer transfer market on the eve of the Serie B championship but in the end it was decided to focus on Massimo Coda. As in the case of teammate Thomas Henry (29), for Djuric the problem concerns the transfer formula: Verona wants to sell him or loan him with obligation to buy while Genoa is only interested in a dry loan until June. Speaking of loans, Berkan Kutlu's Italian experience (25) seems destined to end early. Genoa intends to bring forward the end of the agreement: the player seems destined to return to Galatasaray immediately.