Anime Onegai is one of the platforms through which you can watch anime legally and sometimes simultaneously after its release in Japan. Its catalog is expanding and it seems that three very important titles will arrive soon: Berserk, Monster and GTO will be available very soon.

Among the major acquisitions thate are added to Anime Onegai highlights Berserk, Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO) and Monster. It is worth noting that the deliveries will be added in their original language and also with dubbing into Latin Spanish.

Berserk is a dark fantasy anime, the publication of its manga recently returned. On the other hand, Monster is a popular anime that was made by two studios, it is one of the most interesting works of psychological thriller. Now, both will be part of the Anime Onegai catalog, Although they do not yet have an official release date, it has already been confirmed that they will soon be available on the platform.

Great Teacher Onizuka Anime Onegai is also added, and this shows that the platform intends to feed on many titles and varied genres.It is worth noting that the subscription fee is cheaper compared to other services.

How much does an Anime Onegai subscription cost?

The Anime Onegai subscription in the premium annual package costs 600 MXN. The service includes:

Simultaneous releases with Japan. Anime with original dubbing from the Onegai platform. Subtitled anime. A 24-hour live channel. Offline downloads. Access to exclusive events.

If you decide to get a monthly subscription, it costs 60 MXN. On the other hand, the PLUS package costs 50 MXN. and does not have the 24-hour live channel or exclusive content available.

The catalogue includes important titles of the season, For example, “My friend Nokotan is a deer” and “Ririsa, a 2D girl”. Plus, it has classics like “Amnesia”, “Baby, my love”, and “Pandora hearts”.

