Uruguay I was ready to travel to Charlotte, North Carolinawhere he will play the semi-final of the 2024 United States Copa America against Colombia next Wednesday, but he was unable to travel.

According to the criteria of

The leaders of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) They assured that “due to problems with the plane that was to take the delegation, the flight could not take place.”

To train

Once the news was known, the team spent the night in The Vegas, Nevada). “La Celeste eliminated in the quarter-final match played in Las Vegas Brazil in the penalty shootout. Their rival in Wednesday’s match, Colombia, is already at the venue for the game,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The semi-final will be played on Wednesday starting at 8 pm at the Bank of America Stadium, usually home of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL”.

Uruguay and Colombia will seek a place in Sunday’s final in Miami against the winner of Argentina-CanadaThe team that loses will stay in Charlotte, where the game for third place will be played on Saturday.