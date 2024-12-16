The market is recovering at breakneck speed and October was the fourth best month since the INE made records





The residential real estate market had not remembered a month like this since 2007, when the brick boom was in its final stages. In the month of October 2024, there were almost 70,000 housing transactions (69,418), a real explosion that represents a 51,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only