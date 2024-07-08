Throughout the year we have seen multiple attacks by hackers to major companies that put users’ security at risk. However, last week a new milestone was reached in these security breaches, as nearly 10 billion passwords have emerged onlinein what many have already called the largest leak in history.

On July 4th, a file known as rockyou2024.txt, which contains no email addresses or usernames, only 9,948,575,739 leaked passwords. Here we find new and old information, so some of the data is probably outdated, although this does not diminish its importance.

While just having the password, without some kind of account to link it to, may sound useless to some, This is still valuable information for hackers.who can use brute force methods to make use of these details. For example, by using some algorithm it is possible to link profiles with their passwords through trial and error. One such program using an RTX3090 GPU can try six billion combinations in just one minute.

Thus, It is recommended that you change your password. While it is impossible to know for sure who has been affected, it is better to be safe than sorry to avoid any problems in the future.

Author’s Note:

You have to be safe and change every password possible. Just this morning, someone tried to get into my Facebook account. Maybe this security breach was related to the leak. It is best to prevent such acts.

Via: Hypertextual