Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 00:53



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Juan is 76 years old and for the last 55 summers he has always chosen to spend his holidays in the same place: the Dehesa de Campoamor. The wide sandy beaches of this once exclusive urbanization of Orihuela Costa are a claim for many vacationers from Vega Baja, the Region of Murcia and many others who come from other parts of Spain and Europe. However, this Murcian is already considering changing his destination next year. The reason is that his age is making it difficult for him to continue planting the chair in Barranco Rubio. As denounced by the neighbors, and THE TRUTH has been able to verify, the frequent breakdowns in the elevator that gives access to this beach and the already entrenched inoperability of its twin elevator, since September last year, are generating queues and a lot of despair to get to the beach. sand and plant the umbrella.

«The other day we had to go down the hill, I tripped and fell. I even drew blood. We are older people, my wife has a knee prosthesis”, says this vacationer indignantly, who asks that the City Council hurry up to solve this problem and not happen like with the other elevator. «This past weekend it broke down and I called the Local Police to have it fixed. The elevator operator had to come from Elche », he recounts.

From the Campoamor neighborhood association they recognize that the problem is frequent, but that it is far from the only one. Among others, they demand better maintenance of the roads, whose contract continues to lack construction materials. Likewise, in recent days they have detected acts of vandalism in green areas, with several stone benches destroyed.

rusty swings



For his part, Juan warns that there are children’s play areas that lack proper maintenance, with rusty iron. “If a child cuts himself with that, we can have some trouble,” he fears. Last week the neighborhood association held a meeting with the Councilor for Citizen Security, Noelia Grao, and local police commanders, to whom they reported some signaling problems on the streets and demanded a reinforcement of night surveillance by patrols. This newspaper contacted the Department of the Coast, but received no response regarding the problems raised by residents and vacationers.

Some beach toilets are still closed The toilets on the beaches would be ready to open the first week of July, once the process of reversing these facilities from the old concessionaire of the service to the Orihuela City Council has been completed. This was announced by the councilor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, after a meeting with the neighborhood association of Lomas and Cabo Roig. But, according to the residents, the toilets are still not operational on all the beaches. Thus, in Cala Capitán, residents and neighbors point out that last week only one of the three toilets was working. And it presented a useless appearance due to lack of cleaning.