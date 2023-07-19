Masahiro Sakurai released a new video in which he discusses the importance of settings to prevent motion sickness in video games. The video is the most recent to appear on his channel Youtube“Masahiro Sakurai on creating games”.

In the video, Sakurai talked about the physical reasons behind motion sickness. She pointed out that motion sickness in video games is the opposite of what happens in cars. Cars make a moving body think it is stationary, while video games trick a stationary body into thinking it is moving. He illustrated this using first-person mode racing games, including Ridge Racer 7 and force horizon 5. Sakurai also showed what a difference settings to prevent motion sickness in video games can make for those who suffer from this condition. As an example, he presented resident evil 7 and force horizon 5 with the camera shake option turned on and off. Sakurai also talked about the need for static elements on the screen that can help players stay focused.

“Masahiro Sakurai on Game Creation” is a channel for Youtube where Sakurai shares ideas about game design that he has learned throughout his career. For example, she recently released a video talking about Family BASICthe programming tool famicom which he used at the beginning of his career.

Other videos on the channel Youtube by Masahiro Sakurai show how he shares development secrets and stories from the games he has worked on. These include the series Kirby, Super Smash Bros. and Kid Icarus Uprising.

