Column | Aura Salla’s criticism of Israel shocked Finland, but it is already commonplace in Israel

Column|MEP Aura Salla’s comments about Israel and Palestine also provoked anger in her own party in the coalition, but similar views have been expressed among Israel’s supporters and in Israel for a long time.

From the world Finnish conversation can seem foreign at times.

This is what the MEP of the coalition learned Aura Sallawhen he took last month carries to the situation in Israel and Palestine in an un-Finnish way.

Salla said that Finland should have recognized the Palestinian state long ago. He demanded to condemn Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and proposed trade sanctions against Israel.

Salla also said that he condemns the actions of Hamas and that he considers Hamas a terrorist organization, but stated that Israel has prevented the Palestinians from building a functioning society for decades.

Finland the line on the two-state model and settlements is clear. Among the parties, especially the Left Alliance and the Greens have condemned Israel’s actions, but such strong statements from the right had not been heard before.

Against this background, Salla’s comments were startling. They aroused aggravation in the assembly as well.

The shake-up led to the fact that soon the chairman of the Sdp Antti Lindtman called for the recognition of a Palestinian state. President of the Republic Alexander Stubb and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (cook) have statedthat Finland confess Palestinian state, but only at the right moment.

“ You can give value to the fact that the conflict is talked about.

Even if you disagree with Salla, you can value the fact that the conflict is being talked about. It is at the focal point of world politics, but Finland’s own voice and action have remained weak, at least for now.

Perhaps Stubb, who has a strong background in peace work, is trying to raise Finland’s profile. in Finland just visited The emir of Qatar plays a central role in the Gaza war truce negotiations.

of Israel and the Palestinian conflict is difficult to talk about because it is not a simple morality tale.

Israel is a state for a nation that survived the Holocaust and two thousand years of anti-Semitism. In the shadow of this, the demands of the Palestinians sound to many mostly like “pitiful platitudes”, wrote a Palestinian-American at the time Edward Said.

Salla’s comments are not as exceptional as some of the reactions might suggest. Internationally, they are even more common among supporters of Israel.

Recently, Israel accused of genocide Founder of Human Rights Watch Aryeh Neierwho was saved from the Nazis at the age of two when his parents fled Berlin at the last minute. The family was killed in concentration camps. In Neier’s opinion, denying food and water to Gaza’s civilians meets the criteria of genocide.

Partly on the same grounds, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan applied by the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin to Netanyahu and this to the Minister of Defense arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. As well as the leaders of Hamas who started the war in Gaza with last year’s brutal terrorist attackwith the worst act of violence against Jews since the Holocaust.

The Hague International Court of Justice has lined up last in Julythat the occupation and Israeli settlements are illegal. Still construction continues and settler violence against Palestinians reaches, with the tacit approval of the State of Israel. If the West Bank becomes full of holes, a Palestinian state will be impossible. To create pressure Norway just decided to recognize a Palestinian state.

in Israel many former generals and heads of the security apparatus have long warned that if the rights of the Palestinians and their own state are not secured, the entire existence of Israel is at risk.

Former head of the security service Shin Bet Ami Ayalon regarded the end of the occupation as a condition of survival that Israel can be safe and remain the only democracy in the Middle East in the future. Former head of the Mossad intelligence service Tamir Pardo called the situation in the West Bank apartheid.

In Israel, this debate is decades old. You can disagree, but if you want to understand what you’re talking about, you need to know this background.

The author is the editor of HS.