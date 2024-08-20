Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of the most anticipated games for the second half of the year. The new work of Bethesda and MachineGames is not only one of the most important exclusives of Xbox Not only is it not just going to be a good time right now, but it looks like it will give fans of the character the adventure they have been waiting for. Thus, a few days ago I had the opportunity to attend a special presentation where new gameplay was shown, and I took part in a Q&A session with the developers, and if the appearance of this title today at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live wasn’t enough for you, here I tell you a little more about it. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

MachineGames’ new work is positioned as a new adventure for Indy, not a spin-off that leaves aside all the work that made the original films special, but rather an installment made by passionate fans. This can be seen with the fact that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place after the events of Riders of the Lost Ark and before The Last CrusadeAlongside the usual charismatic protagonist, who has the face of Harrison Ford and the voice of Troy Baker, this new title introduces us to Gina, our companion for much of the adventure. She is an Italian journalist, who is in search of a special treasure, but she will not be the only one.

One of the most interesting aspects of Indiana Jones and the Great Circleis the fact that MachineGames has created levels that give us the chance to visit multiple locations across the globe. From the peaks of the Himalayas, to the catacombs beneath the Vatican. Not only will we find Nazis out to get their hands on any artifact that will give them an advantage during World War II, but Indy’s allies will also make an appearance, some of which will be easy to recognize, and others that will be completely new to many. So it’s clear that the Xbox exclusive wants to deliver for all fans of the films with a large-scale adventure that will feel like something Steven Spielberg might have made, but for those who are more interested in the gameplay, there’s good news too.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy is not Wolfenstein. Instead, MachineGames has created a first-person adventure game that puts a heavy emphasis on stealth, puzzles, and action-packed moments that will put your skills to the test. In this way, this title can be divided into three. First, we have exploration. Many of the game’s levels will ask us to obtain an item or reach a specific area, and although there will be enemies blocking our way along the way, Indy has different tools at his disposal with which to overcome each challenge. While it is possible to simply use the whip, our fists, and a revolver to defeat all the enemies that stand in front of us, the experience places a heavy emphasis on stealth and the use of disguises to access certain areas without giving rise to an altercation.

The second important point is the puzzles. Each area will test our mental ability by presenting us with multiple puzzles. To solve each problem, we have a camera at our disposal, with which it is possible to find some clues and discover secrets that are hidden in plain sight. Likewise, Indy has access to a diary with which we can access important information instantly, but it will also give us a couple of clues about where we are and what we should do. If at any time you feel that it is impossible to find a solution, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle allows you to modify how complicated the puzzles will be, and although at no point will it give you the answer as such, you will always have some kind of help at hand.

The third and final important point is combat. You will eventually have to fight Nazis, so it’s good to know that Indy has multiple elements to defend himself. To start, we have a very traditional revolver, which can defeat enemies quickly, although it will alert others around you. Likewise, it is possible to use the classic whip, with which it is not only possible to move around the map and activate switches, but it also allows you to disarm opponents and cause damage in a specific area. If all else fails, nothing beats the simple, but effective, first-person melee combat, where you have access to counterattacks, defensive moves, and, according to the developers, this system has a specific rhythm, so just pressing the same button repeatedly will not be enough.

Fortunately, that’s not all. In each zone, whether stealth or combat, you’ll be able to make use of environmental elements to your advantage, such as a thrown shovel that you can throw to stun your enemies. Likewise, the level design features a mix of open areas that allow you to complete your main objectives in a unique way, as well as linear sections with a heavy emphasis on defeating enemies, solving a mandatory puzzle, or traversing a trap-filled catacomb. In the gameplay we were shown, we were able to see Indy use a soldier’s suit to enter an enemy base and obtain an item without being discovered, but nothing prevents the player, in this case, from deciding to fight to complete their mission.

Along with this, each of the actions you perform, whether it’s solving puzzles, fighting enemies, taking photos, and writing something in your journal, will grant you special points that you can use in a skill tree. While I didn’t have the opportunity to see this section, the developers noted that this system will allow each player to have a unique experience in the way they choose to approach the challenges that the adventure presents to us. In the words of MachineGames, this is their biggest and most ambitious game to date, and all those who enjoyed the last Wolfenstein games know that this statement is no small thing.

It is clear that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like the adventure that all fans of this character have wanted all their lives. MachineGames’ work not only offers us a combat and stealth system that seems very close to the routes of the series, but it will also take the developers down a different path than we have been accustomed to. The story and scale look incredible and, best of all, the title will give the player enough freedom to face each challenge in the way that they like the most. Although it does not seem that we will see an immersive simulator on the level of Prey or Thief, the stealth mechanics, the use of suits and the way in which we can interact with the world will give us the opportunity to complete the tasks in different ways. As if that were not enough, each puzzle will also ask the player to take a look around and try to use all the clues at their disposal.

Of course, there are still many doubts about Indiana Jones and the Great Circleespecially considering we haven’t been able to play it yet, but the presentation I had the chance to see makes it clear that MachineGames is working on something special, and it deserves the attention of all Xbox users. Best of all, this title is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024, with a PS5 release in spring 2025.