The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dismissed his Human Rights Minister, Silvio Almeida, on Friday. investigated for allegedly harassing several women, due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.

“The president considers it untenable to keep the minister in office given the nature of the allegations of sexual harassment,” the presidency said in a statement.

This is the first resignation from the progressive leader’s Cabinet since he assumed his third term in January 2023.

According to the note from the Presidency, in view of the “serious allegations”, Lula called his minister to a meeting at the Planalto Palace early Friday evening and, after a brief conversation, decided to dismiss him.

Almeida, who vehemently denied the accusations against him as part of a campaign to discredit the government’s only black minister, reportedly refused to resign, leaving the head of state with no other option.

The Presidency also reported that the accusations against the minister are already being investigated by the Federal Police and the Public Ethics Commission. of the Head of State.

“The Government reiterates its commitment to human rights and reaffirms that no form of violence against women will be tolerated,” the statement concludes.

Shortly before the announcement of his dismissal, in a radio interview, Lula said that “no one accused of harassment” would be in his government.

“We are in a tough fight against violence against women” and “harassment cannot coexist with democracy and human rights,” the president said.

Although he asked that the right of defense be guaranteed to his now ex-minister and that his “presumption of innocence” be respected, he stressed that “continuity is not possible in a Government that defends women” from “someone who practices harassment.”

Among the women harassed by Almeida would be the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, who has not yet commented on the allegations, but has received solidarity from various human rights organizations and personalities.

Among such displays of solidarity is an intriguing photo posted on social media by First Lady Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, who appears in the image, without any caption, hugging Minister Franco and kissing her forehead.

“The reason for this photo is an unequivocal demonstration that women are with women, because there is not a single woman who is in favor of a complaint of harassment,” Lula explained in the radio interview.

The accusations against Almeida were aired on Thursday by the Metrópoles portal and ratified by the organization Me Too, According to which he has been denounced by several women, whose identities he keeps secret.