Tremendous match of Colombia the 1-1 against Brazil. Tremendous reaction from the team in the partial defeat. Tremendous game of James. Tremendous individual and collective game from the team LawrenceIt was tremendous to be the leader of the group, although the draw was short for a Colombia that was superior.

Tremendous 1-0 for Brazil, in the fateful 13th minute – as narrated on the radio by the ‘Emperor’ Marco Antonio Bustos: free kick from the card Raphinha to the top of the goal and close to the left post of goalkeeper Vargas, who flew and grabbed the ball that fell like a dry leaf into the net.

Brave reaction

It was a match of friction and sparks, of handsome men and men, of I’ll give you a kick and endure another that cost Lerma a yellow card (he will not play in the quarterfinals against Panama(calculated risk): he went to anger a Brazilian for hitting Machado with a ball. Unnecessary.

And in that broth of sweat and shin guards, Colombia played ground ball soccer with slow passes with ultrasonic changes of pace, sometimes playing two short and one long or weaving or biting in the rival field, playing on the outside with Diaz and Muñoz, and inside with James and Rios: he put the court in decline for Brazil.

The reaction was tremendous: Colombia There were plenty of times before the 1-1 draw: a free kick from James that splintered the crossbar, a first-time half-turn from James in a strong wind, a free kick from James’ side to surprise the goalkeeper… James, James, James… Awesome, James, awesome!

There was no lack of controversy

The goal disallowed was also tremendous. Davinson Sanchez after a shot by… James! The VAR decided offside after a long analysis and with very delayed TV lines, in a shot as if from a skyscraper that did not clarify with certainty the position of the scorer. Córdoba was ahead without participating.

Did they gain influence? Maybe, but #EraGoldeDávinson? Wow! We’ll have to believe in technology and not get upset, but… Until the tremendous goal of 1-1 just before the break thanks to a tremendous pass from James throwing himself to the ground, thanks to the tremendous assist from Córdoba after holding the ball with his back turned in a tremendous way and leaving Muñoz all alone for his tremendous finish. A well-deserved goal!

The second half was more give and take. Brazil I didn’t want to face him either Uruguay in the quarter-finals. Coach Lorenzo made no change to his starting line-up: he took out Machado, who was on a yellow card, and replaced starter Mojica. But Colombia took the ball and put the game in the opponent’s half.

Erase failure

It was superior, with a James lord and master of the team, lord and master of the midfield with and without the ball, running and putting his foot in. Until he was relieved by Carrascal. Before that, Uribe came in for Rivers and Borré by Cordova. Borré had the misfortune of sending the ball straight into the Golden Gate and with the goal at his disposal to win the match. What a terrible mistake!

AND Brazil ended up pushing until Vargas’ tremendous save in the last play of the match to seal the 1-1, to play against Panama, to avoid Uruguay for now, to know that Colombia plays very well and that this tie was a tremendous result… but for Brazil!

