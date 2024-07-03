Orban says Zelensky has negative reaction to ceasefire proposal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to begin negotiations with Moscow was not liked by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He had some doubts about it. He didn’t like it very much. He said: let’s think about it, let’s think about it. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian politician expressed hope for further discussion of the proposal with Kiev.

Orban suggested Zelensky consider ceasefire for talks with Moscow

During his visit to Ukraine, Orban discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky the possibility of a ceasefire before the start of peace talks with Russia.

Hungary appreciates President Zelensky’s peace initiatives, so we asked him to consider a ceasefire before starting negotiations with Moscow. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He added that Budapest is interested in signing a bilateral agreement with Kiev “on a wide range of issues.” The politician said that he arrived in Ukraine to help resolve the conflict.

In turn, Kyiv rejected the proposal of the Hungarian Prime Minister to cease fire for negotiations with Moscow. This was reported by the deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva. He specified that the republic plans to seek a settlement of the conflict through peace summits.

The President listened to his interlocutor, but in response he stated his position. Ukraine’s position is quite clear, understandable and well-known Igor Zhovkva Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky previously stated that peace talks with Russia are possible only with the participation of mediators and after the proposal has been agreed upon with Kiev. According to him, states from different parts of the world should take part in developing a peace plan and then offer it to Moscow. The Ukrainian leader also allowed for negotiations to be held only with the participation of mediators in a parallel format, citing the example of a “grain deal”.

Before that, Russian conditions for a ceasefire were named by the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. According to him, Moscow will do this after Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

The head of state emphasized that as soon as Kiev declares its readiness for such a decision, and also officially notifies of its abandonment of plans to join NATO, Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations.

Russia appreciates Orban’s words about Zelensky’s reaction to his proposals

Federation Council member Alexey Pushkov responded to Orban’s words that Zelensky did not like his proposals.

So he likes nothing except the unrealistic admission to NATO and the equally unrealistic plans to reach the 1991 borders. Both are in the zone of geopolitical darkness – a distorted consciousness that generates false goals and obscures the ability to realistically perceive the course of events and the options being implemented. Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

The senator noted that the “all or nothing” logic is exhausting itself, it is “losing and hysterical.” He emphasized that the balance of power dictates other approaches and shelling Sevastopol will not help Ukraine save the situation.

State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet, in turn, called Kyiv’s rejection of Orban’s proposal expected. According to the parliamentarian, Ukrainian politicians are fulfilling someone else’s will, the Ukrainian president does not have independence, and decisions are made for him on another continent.