Podemos denounced this Tuesday “the uncontrolled proliferation of illegal slurry ponds in the Region”, which it attributed to the inaction of the regional government. In Fuente Álamo, regional deputies María Marín and Víctor Egio stated that their political party has been, “for more than two years, denouncing the proliferation of illegal macro-farms, with slurry ponds completely outside the law.” «These rafts are not waterproofed, they do not have any protection measures. The slurry filters directly into the subsoil and ends up contaminating our aquifers and the Mar Menor.

For this reason and “in the face of the absolute permissiveness of the regional government of the Popular Party and Vox”, Podemos informed the Seprona of the Civil Guard, which this Tuesday went to an area in which there are “at least nine ponds in a single operation.” Marín will request the urgent appearance of the Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, to give explanations.