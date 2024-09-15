The Colombian team dreams of returning to the semi-finals of a U-20 Women’s World Cup this Sunday after 14 years, when it played that phase in the German Cup, but it will face the Netherlands, a team that aims to continue surprising.

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, the coffee growers will try to make the most of the support of a crowd that will fill the stands in order to try to reach the semi-finals, a task in which they will be led by the striker Linda Caicedo, star of Real Madrid.

In addition to Caicedo, coach Carlos Paniagua will count on other players who have made a place for themselves in the starting eleven throughout the tournament, such as attacker Yesica Muñoz, from Llaneros, and midfielder Natalia Hernández, from Deportivo Cali.

Colombia repeats the same lineup that beat South Korea in the quarter-final match.

This is how the game goes

First time

Colombia: 1 (Min 13, Karla Torres)

Netherlands: 0

