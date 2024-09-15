The Governor of San Luis Potosi, Jose Ricardo Gallardo Cardonahas announced that the possibility of Implement a cable bus type transportation system in the capital of San Luis Potosía measure that seeks to improve mobility and connecting the city’s seven historic districts.

This announcement comes after a meeting with Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, who will take over as head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) at the federal level in the coming months.

During the interview, Gallardo Cardona highlighted that The cable bus has become an efficient and modern transportation option in other cities, such as Mexico City.where it has proven to be more effective in terms of the number of passengers it transports, even surpassing the metro system in certain sections.

“The cable bus in Mexico City transports more people than the metro in some places,” said the governor, highlighting the advantages of this transport system in densely populated urban areas.

The possible cable bus is part of a broader package of infrastructure projects that the Potosí government has presented to federal authorities. Gallardo mentioned that during the meeting with Esteva Medina, around 25 projects were discussed, ranging from the improvement of roads and highways in the Huasteca and Altiplano regions to the development of modern transportation systems in the capital.

Despite the enthusiasm generated by the proposal, Gallardo Cardona was clear in pointing out that the project is still in an exploratory phase. “We are in initial discussions and evaluating the viability of the project,” he said, making it clear that a detailed analysis is needed before moving forward with its implementation.