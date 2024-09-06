by VALERIO BARRETTA

There FIA could pay a large amount of money to the Hi-tech GPwhose candidacy was rejected in the first phase of the selection process for new teams in the F1 of the future. Hitech, which had asked to participate in the top category of motor racing starting from 2026, considered the exclusion unfair and turned to its lawyers.

According to what colleague Joe Saward reported on his Green Notebooksince the exclusion would have occurred for financial reasons, Hitech started the legal action because the FIA ​​should not be involved in any commercial decisions relating to F1 (it is Liberty Media’s job).

The Federation considered it inappropriate to open a traditional dispute and wanted to resolve the dispute through arbitration, therefore privately. This “third” arbitrator would have substantially ruled in favor of Hitech, again according to Saward, and the parties should meet again on September 16 to assess the damages.

Hitech’s offer was presented by founder Oliver Oakes (now Alpine team principal) after the latter took the team back from Dmitry Mazepin, banned from Formula 1 following the individual sanctions that the European Union imposed on oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. Oakes himself complained that his offer was better than that of the Andretti family, but that only the latter had passed the first stage of the selection process. Andretti’s candidacy was then rejected by Liberty Media in the second stage.