Another 300 people will be evacuated from the town of Cogne after it was cut off. Yesterday, 853 people had already been transported down the valley

Evacuations do not stop in the country Cognein Valle d’Aostadue to thewave of bad weather that hit the region. After 853 yesterday, today, Tuesday 2 July, there were 300 more people evacuatedheading towards the valley. After the heavy rains on Saturday, which had the country isolatedwork has begun to restore the road connection along the regional road. The Minister for Civil Protection and Sea Policies also expressed his opinion on the issue Nello Musumeci: “We need to restore the roads and essential services.”

READ ALSO: Bad weather in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta: hundreds evacuated

Interviewed by Sky Tg24, the Minister Musumeci he spoke about the damage caused by bad weather in the Aosta Valley and in particular in the Cogne area. “We need to restore the roadsessential services. Of course that artery, which is strategic and important, I fear that cannot be made passable in a month” even though “I know the Aosta Valley people and I know how efficient they are.”

READ ALSO: Bad weather devastates the North West, the government: “Companies should insure themselves”

In Breuil-Cervinia, in fact, the work of clearing the Marmore torrent, which flooded on Saturday, and the activities of emptying the cellars of debris and water have already continued. Yesterday evening at the headquarters of the Regional Civil Protection in Aosta, the Rescue Coordination Center met with the President of the Region, Renzo Testolinto take stock of the situation. The aim is close data collection to deliver the documentation for the declaration of a state of emergency which will allow the Region to act with urgency and with extraordinary powersderogating from the law and budget constraints. Above all, the Aosta Valley will be able to receive from the State the first financial resources to deal with the emergency. Additional funds They will arrive at a later time to support the people affected by the flood and for reconstruction activities

Bad weather, Santanchè: “In Aosta to confirm the commitment of the ministry and the government”

“Cogne is taking flight. Cervinia will be on the slopes. The Aosta Valley is alive, no landslide will be able to isolate it. We are working to activate a free helicopter ride for all tourists who will not abandon Cogne”. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè on social media at the end of the institutional visit to Aosta where she met local authorities, Civil Protection and operators in the hotel sector following the flooding of the last few days. Minister Daniela Santanchè, in addition to announcing that together with the President of the Region Renzo Testolin they are working on the initiative of free helicopter passage for tourists, also assured the support from the Ministry for hotels, non-hotel facilities, restaurants and ski lifts in the area for which “a fund of 10 million euros will be activated”.