The PP’s attacks against the extremely precautionary measure issued by the Higher Sports Council that allows the suspension of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to be lifted has forced Minister Félix Bolaños to speak out on the controversy. In a press conference from Barcelona, ​​the head of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts portfolios defended that the measure dictated by the CSD prevents “damage that is impossible to repair” from occurring. The minister defends that the adoption of this measure “is provisional” and now it will be the agency that must enter into the substance of the matter to listen to the arguments of the parties and make a decision.” “We are going to wait and make sure that what has to be done is done according to the law,” he stressed.

The PP accuses the Government of amnesty to Olmo and Pau Víctor

The PP has taken advantage of the lifting of the suspension of the FC Barcelona players to attack the Government, responsible for the Higher Sports Council, to describe the suspension as an “amnesty” and accuse Pedro Sánchez’s executive of giving a “deal of “favor” to the Barcelona club. The PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, published a tweet after Barça’s victory against Athletic Bilbao in which he directly pointed out that the Government was behind the decision. “This decision by the Government, against the norm and against the criteria of the Federation and the League, is a favorable treatment for a club and adulterates the competition.” The popular spokesperson suggested that “this amnesty would have been granted to a smaller club,” wrote Sémper, whose profile photo is a snapshot taken at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Tebas: “Where is Real Madrid TV now?”

The president of the League, Javier Tebas, in a long tweet, has reported that he will study the CSD resolution to present the resources he deems appropriate. “The CSD contradicts what is stated in the reasons for the Sports Law, where the economic control of LaLiga is praised. This control, admired worldwide, has been key to saving numerous historic clubs from ruin and achieving integrated competition on and off the field. However, the CSD questions this, once again showing a lack of knowledge of the effects of its decisions (which is not the first time),” he emphasizes. He also adds that “for some time now, the CSD – and in particular its president, giving the appropriate instructions – seems to have aimed to dismantle the systems that operate in LaLiga and have the majority support of the clubs. The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice, which does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?” he asks.